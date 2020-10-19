Crowds flood Five Points as COVID-19 rages. Columbia officials search for answers

If you were in Five Points over the weekend, you might have thought the COVID-19 pandemic was over.

Masses of young people could be seen crowding the sidewalks on Saturday night, as different establishments tried to keep the lines outside their doors orderly. Many patrons were not wearing face masks, even as hundreds of new coronavirus cases continue to be identified in South Carolina every day.

The scenes left local officials shaking their heads, wondering what at this point could be done to keep the deadly virus at the forefront of people’s minds.

Mayor Steve Benjamin said Monday the city is looking at ways it can continue to enforce social distancing measures.

“This pandemic is far from over,” Benjamin said. “It’s important for everyone to know the role we have in keeping it under control.”

But the city doesn’t have many obvious tools at its disposal. Earlier this month, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster lifted COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and bars, allowing those businesses to operate at full capacity. Requirements for social distancing indoors and policing lines are now only “strongly encouraged” under the governor’s order. Columbia is unable to go beyond the limits of the order, officials say.

City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine said she expects city council to discuss other measures that could be taken at its Tuesday meeting, such as strengthening penalties for violating a city requirement to wear masks. Anyone not wearing a mask in an area where they are within six feet of others can be issued a $25 ticket.

“There’s not a whole lot we can do,” Devine said. “I’ve been telling people to contact the governor.”

Under the governor’s order, businesses are required to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m., but that didn’t stop crowds from lining up last weekend.

The University of South Carolina has said it stresses the importance of social distancing to its students. As of Monday, 56 USC students and eight student organizations face disciplinary action over COVID-19 violations.

“We’ve seen great compliance on campus, whether they’re in buildings or just walking around,” said spokesman Jeff Stensland. “We hope that doesn’t stop when they leave campus.”

But City Councilman Howard Duvall said rules and regulations can only get the city so far.

“We’re not able to enforce our way to getting students to behave,” Duvall said. “We have to convince them it’s in their best interests to do that.”