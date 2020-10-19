SC COVID-19 numbers fall to less than 600 Monday after recent spike in cases

South Carolina started the week Monday with a lower number of new coronavirus cases than the Palmetto State has seen in recent days, when the daily number recently jumped back to more than 1,000 new cases.

On Monday, S.C. health officials identified 539 new cases of COVID-19, and 11 new confirmed deaths from coronavirus-related causes, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Since the first case of the novel virus in South Carolina was reported in March, DHEC has recorded 157,970 confirmed cases of the virus and 3,449 deaths.

In recent days, the average has hovered around 900 new cases per day. DHEC announced 1,072 new confirmed cases on Thursday, the highest daily total since Sept. 11.

Out of 4,762 COVID-19 tests conducted in South Carolina on Sunday, 11.3% came back positive. A total of 1,768,755 tests have been conducted in the state.

The average rate of positive tests has declined from the state’s high points in July, when it consistently topped 20%. But it is still well above the 5% mark that health experts, including DHEC state epidemiologist Linda Bell, have cited as a goal.

Despite a downward trend in cases, “we continue to see a percent positive in the population that is much higher than we’d like to see,” Bell said during a conference call with reporters on Friday, “and the consequences of ongoing disease transmission are that individuals will become sick. Many of those individuals will require hospitalization.”

Officials are now recommending anyone who is “out and about” in the community or not able to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing be tested at least once a month, in order to track and curb the spread of asymptomatic cases.

How is COVID-19 trending in SC?

The number of daily new cases reported in South Carolina hit a high of 2,343 on July 18. Since then, the seven-day moving average of daily new cases declined to below 800 at one point.

State health officials credited the decline in cases since July in part to a significant slowdown in virus activity in areas with face mask requirements and where residents are practicing social distancing. In particular, DHEC data showed that the areas that implemented mask ordinances the earliest have seen the largest overall declines.

But health officials have said lower testing totals have played a role as well. After regularly reporting more than 10,000 tests a day in July, DHEC has not recorded that many in months.

Officials have said there has not been a reduction in testing capacity, but demand has slowed as “testing fatigue” sets in.

To account for lower test totals, officials have highlighted the importance of percentage of tests run that come back positive. The seven-day moving average of that percentage in South Carolina rose to nearly 20% in early September but has declined to under 11% recently.

Nationally, about 7.7% of tests have turned up positive, according to the CDC.

DHEC said COVID-19 testing is currently available at 468 sites across the state. To find a testing clinic or event, go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Are all cases accounted for?

State health officials estimated that around 86% of South Carolinians who contract the virus didn’t get tested, and global experts have said official case counts have likely under-counted the number of cases.

DHEC has also been recording probable cases and probable deaths.

A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

On Monday, DHEC announced 29 new probable cases of coronavirus in South Carolina, and one probable new death.

Which counties were affected?

Upstate counties showed the largest number of new cases on Monday. Greenville County reported 83 new cases, followed by neighboring Spartanburg County’s 76 new cases. After coastal Horry County’s 50 new cases, the next highest numbers reported were Pickens County’s 36 and York County’s 35.

Lexington County reported 23 new cases on Monday, and Richland County reported 22. Charleston County reported just 21 new coronavirus cases.

Since testing began in March, 16,642 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Richland County, and 8,465 more in Lexington County, DHEC data shows.

Horry County reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths on Monday, with four. Newberry County had two die of COVID-19, while one death each was recorded in Greenville, Hampton, Lancaster, Lexington and Pickens.

All those who died were reported to be elderly, except for one death in Newberry of a person between the ages of 35 and 64. One probable death in Marion County was also reported to be a middle-aged individual.

How are hospitals being impacted?

Currently, 697 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, or 9% of all hospital patients in South Carolina. Of those, 26% are currently in intensive care, and 13% are on a ventilator.

Hospitals in the Palmetto State are currently at 78% capacity, according to DHEC.

Health officials said COVID-19 can cause mild to severe illness. Older adults and people who have serious underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, and/or chronic lung diseases, are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to DHEC.