USC to export ‘game changer’ COVID-19 tests to Clemson and other SC colleges

The University of South Carolina will be exporting its rapid saliva testing for coronavirus to other colleges in the state including its cross-state rival Clemson University, the school announced Wednesday.

The testing expansion, made possible by $16.7 million from state and federal grants, is still early in the development process.

For example, it’s unclear how many colleges will take USC up on its offer, but USC will expand saliva testing to all of its two-and four-year campuses throughout the state. Several historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are also interested in saliva testing, USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said in a text message.

It’s also unclear how many tests will be distributed to each campus and when saliva testing will start at locations throughout the state.

“We look forward to expanding our program to help other institutions throughout our state,” USC College of Pharmacy Dean Stephen Cutler said in a news release. “As South Carolina’s flagship research university, we are dedicated to serving all South Carolinians. Community service is part of our mission.”

USC will partner with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Medical University of South Carolina, according to the release.

The saliva tests, developed in part by USC’s College of Pharmacy, has allowed the state’s largest university to conduct more than 30,000 COVID-19 tests — which USC officials say are just as accurate as traditional, nasal swab tests — since Aug. 1.

Despite a hiccup in the saliva testing process at USC when testing capacity was temporarily and sharply decreased, USC officials have called saliva testing a “game changer” because test results come back in a fraction of the time as nasal swab test and spitting into a cup is seen as less uncomfortable than a nasal swab test.

Earlier this year, USC said the school and its partners were able to process up to 1,200 saliva tests per day.