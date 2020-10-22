Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 22

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases pass 159,000

At least 159,433 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,487 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 686 new COVID-19 cases, up from 666 the day before.

Eleven coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 11.9% as of Wednesday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

On Wednesday, 743 patients in South Carolina hospitals had COVID-19, including 197 in intensive care and 98 on ventilators.

USC to share ‘game changer’ COVID-19 testing

The University of South Carolina plans to export its “game changer” rapid saliva testing for COVID-19, which is touted for returning fast results, to other universities across the state.

The testing expansion is being made possible through $16.7 million in aid and grants, and at this stage it’s not clear how many colleges will take advantage of USC’s offer, how many tests will be distributed or when testing will start at each school.

Still, university officials said Clemson University is interested, as are several historically Black colleges.

Thousands turn out for COVID-style state fair

Despite the unusual drive-thru format for the South Carolina state fair this year, over 10,000 people showed up to enjoy the food and activities associated with the 151-year-old tradition.

The state fair has been completely overhauled this year due to the pandemic, but 2,102 cars drove by the redesigned exhibits and 4,171 went in line for food, for an estimated total of more than 10,000 visitors, fair officials said.

“One man got here at 4:30 a.m. because he said he wanted to be the first person in line, and he rode through three times,” State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said in a news release. “We are so grateful for this type of outpouring of guests, but this is just more evidence that this is the people’s fair. This has been a difficult year for everyone, but we wanted to give something back.”