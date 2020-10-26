Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 26

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases pass 163,000

At least 163,143 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,567 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 1,281 new COVID-19 cases, up from 628 the day before. It was the highest single-day increase since Sept. 3.

Greenville County had the most newly reported cases, with 195 on Sunday. Spartanburg County followed with 148.

Seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 11.1% as of Sunday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

On Sunday, 725 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms, down from 743 the day before.

Pence to visit SC after outbreak among staff

Vice President Mike Pence will appear at a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” in Greenville on Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s campaign said in a news release.

The rally is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. at Donaldson Airport.

Pence is expected to appear at the event after a COVID-19 outbreak among members of his staff. At least five people in his office, including chief of staff Marc Short, have reportedly tested positive for the virus in recent days.

Pence and his wife, Karen, tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

Pence has been declared an “essential worker” and will continue on the campaign trail, the White House says.

Supreme Court asked to reverse ruling on COVID-19 relief

The Justice Department is pushing the S.C. Supreme Court to reverse its 5-0 decision that earlier this month prevented Gov. Henry McMaster from spending $32 million in federal coronavirus relief funds on private schools in the state.

Peter McCoy, the U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, wrote in a filing with the Supreme Court that the Justice Department is seeking friend of the court status to ask that it grant a new hearing to reconsider the decision on the relief funds. The filing says the U.S. Department of Education has concluded that it is lawful to spend coronavirus relief funds on private and independent schools.

McMaster’s lawyers have filed a petition with the state high court, asking it to reconsider its ruling and grant a new hearing in the case.

The court ruled Oct. 7 that federal funds sent to South Carolina for coronavirus emergency education relief cannot be spent on the state’s private schools. Chief Justice Donald Beatty wrote in the majority opinion that the state Constitution makes it clear that public money cannot be used toward private schools.

McMaster said in July he was designating $32 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay one-time tuition grants of up to $6,500 per student for about 5,000 private school K-12 students.

Anti-mask movement grows in Beaufort County

A movement opposing mask mandates is putting pressure on local leaders in Beaufort County and questioning health officials.

The small group of face mask opponents has participated in public comment, spammed local government meeting live streams and protested bi-weekly, The Island Packet reports.

Some local leaders tell The Island Packet they’ve been bombarded with thousands of calls and emails in support and in opposition of mask mandates.

Masks help slow the spread of COVID-19, health experts say. In Beaufort County, mask mandates have coincided with a slowed transmission of COVID-19 in every ZIP code that implemented one.

“With our children’s safety and education at stake, wearing a mask isn’t a burden or intrusion,” wrote DHEC’s top epidemiologist in an op-ed in The State newspaper this month. “It’s a duty.”