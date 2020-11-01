Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 1

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 167,000

At least 167,885 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,686 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 831 new COVID-19 cases, up from 680 the day before.

Thirty-six coronavirus-related deaths were reported Saturday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 13.6% as of Saturday, marking nearly two consecutive weeks of rates higher than 10%. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

As of Saturday, 789 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms.

Upstate sees spike in cases

The Upstate is continuing to see a surge in COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, Greenville County reported 123 cases, the most of any county. Spartanburg County reported 76 new cases, Pickens County reported 47 and Anderson County reported 44.

But while parts of the country are seeing a “third wave” during which coronavirus infections are surpassing peaks reached over the summer, South Carolina has so far not seen key metrics hit the highs reached in July.

The number of daily cases hit a peak of 2,343 on July 18, and the seven-day average of the percentage of positive tests hit 21.2% on July 14. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 1,723 on July 23, The State reports.

As of Saturday, the moving average of daily cases and the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized has stayed below 1,000. The percentage of positive tests stayed between 10% and 14% for nearly all of October.

Changes to school report cards

School report cards for 2020 are out, but they have much less data to share than in years past.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on standardized testing and school surveys. As such, many of the usual metrics the state uses to gauge school success can’t be applied.

For example, schools won’t be deemed “excellent,” “average,” or “unsatisfactory,” the state Department of Education said, but areas such as per-student spending, teacher pay, graduation rates and others will still be covered.

“The 2019-2020 school year was unlike any other that our state and nation has faced,” S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in a news release. “With facilities closed due to the novel coronavirus in March our schools were unable to administer many of the accountability measures that are used for the basis of our annual report cards. Instead, these report cards highlight those aspects of our education system such as safety, finance, and classroom environment that are equally important.”

More than 2,000 cases reported in schools

South Carolina K-12 schools reported 186 new COVID-19 cases between Tuesday — when the state Department of Health and Environmental Control last reported school coronavirus data — and Friday.

That brings the total case count to 2,142 since the school year began, including 1,496 infections among students and 646 among employees.

The data apply to all public, private and charter schools in South Carolina — the majority of which either have no cases or fewer than five cases, according to DHEC data.