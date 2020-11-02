SC officials push for more testing, report 785 new coronavirus cases

After a streak of reporting higher than normal coronavirus case numbers, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials are urging more people to get tested.

On Monday, South Carolina health officials reported 785 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths from coronavirus-related causes.

On Sunday, South Carolina had a spike of more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases, the largest increase the state has reported in months.

Officials are now recommending anyone who is “out and about” in the community or not able to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing be tested at least once a month, in order to track and curb the spread of asymptomatic cases.

“There has been a 16 percent increase in October testing from September testing, an increase of 34,240 tests,” a statement from the department read. “While this is a positive step in the right direction, continued additional testing is needed.”

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Which counties were affected?

State health officials reported Monday that 43 more Richland County residents tested positive for COVID-19, and 48 more tested positive in neighboring Lexington County.

The following counties saw resident die after contracting COVID-19: Greenville (2), Greenwood (1), Kershaw (1), Newberry (2), Pickens (1), Richland (1), Sumter (1) and Union (1).

Are all cases accounted for?

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

At one point, state health officials estimated about 86% of South Carolinians who contract the virus didn’t get tested. Across the country, health experts have said official case counts have likely under-counted the number of cases.

DHEC has also been recording probable cases and probable deaths. A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

On Monday, health officials reported 17 new probable cases and no new probable deaths. In all, they have counted 8,869 probable cases and 249 probable deaths.

Officials have said there has not been a reduction in testing capacity, but demand has slowed as “testing fatigue” sets in.

How are hospitals being impacted?

On Monday, 749 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized across the state. That includes 204 in intensive care units and 88 that are on ventilators, according to DHEC.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at one time in the state peaked at 1,723 on July 23.

How is COVID-19 trending in SC?

While parts of the country have hit a “third wave” of infections higher than the peaks seen in the spring and summer, South Carolina hasn’t seen several of its key metrics hit the highs reached in July.

The number of daily new cases reported hit a peak of 2,343 on July 18. The seven-day moving average of the percentage of tests coming back positive topped out at 21.2% on July 14. And the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 1,723 on July 23.

However, the rate of new cases and hospitalizations both increased in October.