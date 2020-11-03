Masks must be worn in this Midlands city through the end of 2020 due to COVID-19

Wearing a mask in public will be continue to be mandatory in West Columbia, at least through the end of the year.

On Monday, the West Columbia City Council extended the emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in certain establishments in an effort to reduce or stop the spread of COVID-19, officials said in a news release.

The renewed ordinance will be enforced for 61 days, until it is reevaluated by city council on Jan. 2, 2021.

The masks are continued to be required in all grocery stores, pharmacies, and other retail businesses that are open to the public. This includes businesses that are food service establishments, as well as hair salons, nail salons, barber shops, personal hygiene establishments, medical offices, and city buildings among other places.

These businesses are required to place a notice at the entrance or a highly-visible place informing the public about the mask requirements.

Additionally, employees at food service and retail businesses are required to wear masks or face coverings while having face-to-face interaction with the public, other employees, or where social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed, according to the release.

Anyone found violating West Columbia’s emergency order faces a fine up to $25 for the civil infraction. Complaints about violations can be made by calling 803-939-8627.

There are certain exemptions to wearing a mask in the ordinance. They include anyone who can’t wear a face covering because of a medical condition, people whose religious beliefs prevent wearing a mask, those working in private or individual offices, and for children under the age of 10 years old among other reasons.

Through Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 170,048 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, and 3,697 coronavirus-related deaths. In Lexington County, 9,324 positive tests and 209 deaths have been reported, according to DHEC.

Masks required

Businesses in West Columbia where the renewed face covering ordinance will be enforced includes:

▪ grocery stores

▪ pharmacies

▪ sporting goods stores

▪ furniture and home-furnishings stores

▪ clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores

▪ jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores

▪ department stores

▪ hardware and home-improvement stores

▪ book, craft, and music stores

▪ florists and flower stores

▪ bars and taverns

▪ all other stores that sell supplies for household consumption or use

▪ alcoholic beverage stores

▪ laundromats

SOURCE: City of West Columbia

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.