More than 175,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in South Carolina, health officials say

South Carolina has eclipsed 175,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus after 825 more positive tests were confirmed by health officials on Sunday.

Additionally, 20 more coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina is 175,730, and the death toll has increased to 3,776, health officials said.

Sunday’s data is based on 6,321 tests, and the percent positive was 13.1%, according to DHEC.

Which counties were affected?

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Greenville County in the Upstate region had the most new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 120, followed by 67 positive tests reported in Charleston County and 66 more in Spartanburg County, according to DHEC.

In the Midlands, Richland County reported 49 new cases of the coronavirus, while neighboring Lexington County added 57, health officials reported.

That brings the number of confirmed cases in Richland County to 18,213, while 9,756 positive tests have been reported in Lexington County.

The deaths reported Sunday included two middle-aged individuals (35-64 years old) from Richland and Lancaster counties, according to DHEC. Of the 18 elderly individuals (65 and older) who DHEC reported died of COVID-19, six were confirmed in Greenville County, and two more were in Pickens County, while single deaths were reported in Lexington, Kershaw, Anderson, Dorchester, Florence, Greenwood, Hampton, Lancaster, Spartanburg, Union, and York counties.

Overall, 262 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Richland County, while the death toll increased to 210 in Lexington County, according to DHEC.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

How is COVID-19 trending in SC?

On Saturday, South Carolina had the highest number of new coronavirus cases in more than three months with 1,639 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The number of daily new cases reported hit a peak of 2,343 on July 18.

In recent weeks, parts of the country have hit a “third wave” of infections higher than the peaks seen in the spring and summer, leading to rising national numbers approaching 100,000 new cases per day.

But S.C. officials issued a warning Thursday that parts of the state are experiencing rapid rises in key metrics, especially in the Upstate. And indicators such as daily case rates by population, percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations have all risen since August.

The rate of testing, meanwhile, has inched upwards recently. Overall, 2,173,744 tests have been conducted in South Carolina.

Are all cases accounted for?

At one time, state health officials at one point estimated that around 86% of South Carolinians who contract the virus didn’t get tested. Across the country, health experts have said official case counts have likely under-counted the number of cases.

DHEC has also been recording probable cases and probable deaths. A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

On Sunday, health officials reported 14 new probable cases and one new probable death from COVID-19. That puts the total number of probable cases at 9,958 and total probable deaths at 260.

How are hospitals being impacted?

On Sunday, DHEC reported that 718 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms, or 8.79% of all patients currently in the hospital. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at one time in the state peaked at 1,723 on July 23.

Some have more serious conditions than others; 184 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, and 89 are on ventilators.

Of the 10,636 hospital beds available in South Carolina, 8,164 are currently occupied, or 76.76%, health officials said. There are currently 1,284 of 1,688 ICU beds occupied, or 76%, according to DHEC.

In Richland County, 760 hospital beds are occupied (69.4%), and 335 are available, while 428 of 472 hospital beds (90.7%) in Lexington County are occupied, data shows.

Health officials said COVID-19 can cause mild to severe illness. Older adults and people who have serious underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, and/or chronic lung diseases, are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to DHEC.