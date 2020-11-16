South Carolina on Monday reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths this month

In this Thursday, July 23, 2020 file photo, a biomedical engineering graduate student handles a swab and specimen vial in a new COVID-19 on-campus testing lab in Boston. AP

South Carolina on Monday reported its highest number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths this month.

The 27 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed Monday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control — the most since 36 deaths were reported on Oct. 31 — brings the death toll in South Carolina to 3,873.

An additional 981 positive COVID-19 tests were reported by DHEC, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 185,390 since testing began in March.

Monday’s data is based on 6,688 tests. Of those tests, 14.7% came back positive, according to DHEC.

Which counties were affected?

The Upstate continues to see rising numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19. Greenville County had the most new COVID-19 cases on Monday with 193, followed by 74 positive tests reported in Spartanburg County, according to DHEC.

Horry County, in the Grand Strand region, had the third most new positive tests Monday, with 59 confirmed cases, data shows.

In the Midlands, Richland County had 40 new cases on Monday, and Lexington County had 39, health officials reported.

That brings the number of confirmed cases in Richland County to 18,971, while 10,428 positive tests have been reported in Lexington County.

Of the deaths confirmed Monday, 24 were elderly individuals (65 and older) and three were middle-aged (35-64), according to DHEC. Three deaths each were reported in Anderson, Horry and Lexington counties; two deaths each were reported in Berkeley, Chester, Greenville and Richland; and a single death was reported in Aiken, Cherokee, Darlington, Dillon, Fairfield, Georgetown, Lancaster, Pickens, Spartanburg and Sumter.

Overall, 269 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Richland County, while the death toll increased to 215 in Lexington County, according to DHEC.

Are all cases accounted for?

Across the country, health experts have said official case counts have likely under-counted the number of cases to large degrees. At one point, South Carolina officials estimated that 86% of those infected never got tested or diagnosed, but they no longer provide those estimates.

DHEC has also been recording probable cases and probable deaths. A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

On Monday, DHEC reported 10 new probable COVID-19 cases in the state, and four new probable deaths. That puts the total number of probable cases at 11,227 and total probable deaths at 270.

How are hospitals being impacted?

On Monday, DHEC reported that 769 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms, or 9.2% of all patients currently in the hospital. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at one time in the state peaked at 1,723 on July 23.

Some have more serious conditions than others; 210 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, and 102 are on ventilators.

Of the 11,085 hospital beds available in South Carolina, 8,364 are currently occupied, or 75.45%, health officials said. There are currently 1,208 of 1,700 ICU beds occupied, or 71.1%, according to DHEC.

In Richland County, 779 hospital beds are occupied (71.6%), and 309 are available, while 411 of 499 hospital beds (82.4%) in Lexington County are occupied, data shows.

Health officials said COVID-19 can cause mild to severe illness. Older adults and people who have serious underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, and/or chronic lung diseases, are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to DHEC.

How is COVID-19 trending in SC?

South Carolina has not seen several of its key metrics hit the highs reached in July but S.C. officials have warned that the state is seeing rises in key metrics, especially in the Upstate. Indicators such as daily case rates by population, percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations have all risen since the start of September. And while they have not reached July’s peaks, they are still at a rate that indicates continued disease spread.

The rate of testing, meanwhile, declined from the highs reported in the middle of the summer, when DHEC was recording more than 10,000 tests per day, and plateaued throughout the fall. The rate of testing has inched upwards recently, however. Overall, 2,348,090 tests have been conducted in South Carolina.