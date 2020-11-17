Sen. Harpootlian tells Gov. McMaster to ‘get out of the way’ and stop COVID-19

jmonk@thestate.com

Citing recent state spikes in COVID-19 cases and continuing deaths, State Sen. Dick Harpootlian said Monday that the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and Gov. Henry McMaster can do more to stop the spread of the sometimes fatal respiratory disease in South Carolina.

“I’m calling on the governor today to get out of the way of DHEC — or encourage DHEC to their job,” Harpootlian, D-Richland, told nearly 100 people at the Columbia Rotary Club.

“If we don’t do anything, we are going to be in lockdown again, and that puts businesses out of business,” said Harpootlian, raising the specter of hospitals overrun with COVID-19 cases.

“Where is the state? Why aren’t they involved in doing something to control the spread?” Harpootlian asked.

On Friday, McMaster said he would not be extending any lockdowns, urged people to follow health expert guidance and practice personal responsibility to navigate the pandemic’s dangers.

Last week, the Columbia city council voted to extend a mask-wearing ordinance until Jan. 5.

Nationally, COVID-19 cases are hitting daily record highs and deaths exceed 1,000 a day. Some states are reporting hospitals and their intensive care units are being stretched to capacity.

Asked to respond to Harpootlian’s comments, a McMaster spokesman said in an email, “We’ve certainly seen a concerning trend of COVID-19 cases throughout the country, but we’ve also all learned what we need to do in order to mitigate the virus’ impact on our communities: prioritize the health and safety of our elderly citizens, maintain social distancing when possible, and wear a face covering when necessary.”

The spokesman said McMaster has “no plans to implement new restrictions. The limited measures that were taken were targeted, deliberate, and designed to slow the virus’ spread without shuttering South Carolina’s economy. Our state was never “locked down” and it never will be.

In his speech, Harpootlian told Rotarians that in July, he had written acting DHEC director Marshall Taylor and urged the agency to start closing super spreader places such as bars and nightspots that attract crowds of young people. Under existing state law, DHEC can close businesses during a public health emergency that deems a health hazard, he said.

“DHEC refused and they indicated they had consulted the governor,” and the governor wanted to defer to local governments to take such action, Harpootlian said.

But DHEC is an independent agency, not under the governor’s authority, and should be making those decisions by itself, Harpootlian said.

DHEC also told Harpootlian that it had limited resources to close down super spreader businesses, the senator said.

After his speech, Harpootlian shared a July 16 email he had gotten from DHEC acting director Taylor that said in part, “Thank you for your email Senator. We are continuing to review options, including some of those we discussed earlier this week. We also have been in consultation with the Governor’s office on these issues as well. It really comes down to being able to meaningfully enforce any restrictions that DHEC could impose there being many bars across the state. The best option is really for counties and municipalities to take action as they know their communities better and have the resources to enforce restrictions. We are looking at ways to encourage that approach. “

DHEC, asked for comment on Harpootlian’s assertion that it had power in this ongoing pubic emergency to close down super spreader locales, said, “Senator Harpootlian has been a strong advocate for public health, and we appreciate his continued support in responding to COVID-19. We do not believe that section 44-4-300 provides DHEC the authority to shut down bars and restaurants under the circumstances of which we are aware.”

The state law Harpootlian cited says that after a state of public emergency has been declared, gives DHEC the power “to close, direct and compel the evacuation of, or to decontaminate or cause to be decontaminated, any facility of which there is reasonable cause to believe that it may endanger the public health.”

Harpootlian also criticized people who said they have a First Amendment right not to wear a mask. Taking a mask out of his pocket, Harpootlian put it over his mouth.

“First Amendment is freedom of speech,” he said. “Can you all still hear me?” he asked. The Rotarians laughed. “You don’t have a right to put my life in danger by not wearing a mask.”

Harpootlian said he hadn’t plan to speak on COVID-19, but the pandemic’s recent escalation in a majority of states across the state prompted him to speak out Monday on what the senator deemed inaction in a life-or-death situation by the state’s top officials.

But Harpootlian said if DHEC would do its job, it would just take a few business closures to get results.

“They only have to shut down two or three statewide for the rest of them to get the message,” Harpootlian said. “if you begin shutting them down, and folks understand that’s going to be the consequence, I believe based on my experience that will have some effect.”

Young people are the ones most attracted to super spreader events and locales, Harpootlian said, but they are “oblivious” to pleas not to congregate. That’s why the focus has to be on closing bars and nightspots, he said.

“I don’t blame the kids. I blame the bars. They are doing this for money. It’s a profit-prompted violation of public decency and health standards. They have no regard for who gets the COVID.”

Over the weekend, South Carolina has had four consecutive days of over 1,400 new cases. More than 3,800 people in South Carolina have died since the pandemic hit the state.

The 3,800-plus deaths in South Carolina are far outpacing deaths from some other high-profile causes, the senator said. More vehicle accidents killed some 1,000 people last year and 1,100 died of drug overdoses, Harpootlian said.

The Columbia Rotary Club, one of the state’s largest, is a civic club largely made up of business executives, legal professionals and community leaders in various fields. Because of its size, it often attracts speakers and newsmakers whose topics are of statewide interest.