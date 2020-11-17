Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 17

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

27 deaths reported

At least 185,390 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 3,873 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 981 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,339 the day before.

Twenty-seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday, the highest number of confirmed deaths this month.

The percentage of positive tests was 14.7% as of Monday. It’s been more than three weeks since DHEC has reported a rate of positive tests under 10%. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5%.

As of Monday, 769 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms.

Pandemic hurt new business growth in Beaufort

The COVID-19 pandemic is hurting new business development in communities across Beaufort County, the Island Packet reported.

The number of new business licenses in unincorporated Beaufort County dropped 37% from April to September, compared to the previous year. In that same period, Hilton Head Island saw 24% fewer new business licenses issued. Applications also fell in the city of Beaufort.

“Leisure and hospitality has been hit so hard, and leisure and hospitality tends to have a disproportionately large number of small businesses,” Joseph Von Nessen, a research economist at the University of South Carolina, said. “That’s going to affect the incentive to begin to look to start a new business.”

Continuing economic uncertainty likely will keep many from opening a business, Von Nessen said.

Still, there are new businesses sprouting up around the county, regardless of the perceived risk, the Island Packet reported. And some communities, including Bluffton, recently have been showing signs of rebounding.