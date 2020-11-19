McMaster says rapid COVID-19 tests coming to SC schools so they can reopen

School districts around the state will receive Abbott Rapid COVID-19 test kits so students and school staff can be tested on a regular basis, Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday, saying his ultimate goal is for schools to reopen.

McMaster said he plans to issue an executive order for the Department of Health and Environmental Control to provide every public school district with the rapid test kits.

“We want those schools to open,” McMaster said.

Students would only be tested with parents’ permission, and staff members would have to give their consent to be tested. The tests would be used when someone is symptomatic, such as having a loss of taste or smell.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s interim public health director, said during cold and flu season, the rapid testing capability allows health providers “to rule out COVID-19 more easily.”

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“This will allow the students to stay in school if they are negative, and of course don’t have another condition such as the flu, and therefore reduce the amount of time that students are missing from school,” Traxler added.

If the 15-minute test comes back positive, is it considered a probable case, Traxler said.

Traxler added the Abbott tests will be distributed to public school districts based on their student population.

Check back for more details on this developing story.