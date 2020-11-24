Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 24

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

New daily cases remain above 1,000

At least 194,902 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 3,987 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 1,095 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,066 reported the day before. Monday marked the seventh consecutive day of 1,000-plus new cases reported.

Five coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The percentage of positive tests was 10.7% as of Monday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow spread of the virus.

As of Monday, 844 patients were in South Carolina hospitals with coronavirus-related symptoms — a 30-day high. The 844 patients made up more than 10% of all inpatients statewide, according to DHEC.

Charleston mayor urges caution

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and other city officials urged residents on Monday to use caution as Thanksgiving nears, saying young people have been out without masks.

“We’re in a good spot, so let’s not blow it, y’all,” Tecklenburg said during a news conference.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

The city has seen a less than 1% growth rate of reported coronavirus infections over the last week, The State reported. It’s also seen a 76% decrease in total active cases since reaching record highs over the summer.

But Tecklenburg said the city risks losing the ground it’s gained if residents and visitors don’t stay vigilant.

“How do you want to space things out? Can you do it outside? Always wear a mask when you’re closer to other folks. Watch your distance. All those basic things that our health care professionals have been saying all year,” the mayor said.

City officials have issued 200 written warnings and another 98 citations to people who fail to follow the mask ordinance.

Food banks see long lines as holidays near

The Harvest Hope food bank in Columbia has experienced hours-long wait times since the pandemic hit in March, but organizers expect it to get worse during the holidays.

More than 69,000 people in South Carolina have sought help at Harvest Hope’s emergency food pantry since March, said spokesperson Taylor Davids. Harvest Host serves 20 counties in the state, but Davids said that’s an increase of more than 15,000 compared to the same time last year.

The food bank is expecting an additional 500 families a day compared to the 300 families it typically serves the week of Thanksgiving.

“Holidays are our busiest time in a non-pandemic year,” Davids told The State. “The pandemic has added a whole other level of need here in our community.”