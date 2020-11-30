Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 30

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 202,000

At least 202,422 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,050 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 1,053 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,797 cases reported Saturday, which was the highest daily case count reported in more than four months.

Seven additional deaths were reported Sunday.

As of Sunday, 879 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina.

The percentage of positive tests was 12.7% as of Sunday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow spread of the virus.

Upstate surge continues

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in the Upstate region continues to outpace the rest of the state.

On Sunday, Greenville County reported the most new cases with 174, followed by Spartanburg County with 111 and York County with 74.

Greenville County also reported the most new cases on Saturday with 373, followed by Spartanburg with 150, Pickens with 144, Anderson with 108 and Oconee with 89.

Cases in the Midlands region are also on the rise but still below the Upstate’s numbers.

On Sunday, Richland County reported 77 new cases and Lexington County reported 54.