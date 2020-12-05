The State in Columbia SC Logo
DHEC: SC has record high in new COVID-19 cases, high positive percent continues

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The number of new coronavirus cases is at a record high, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The department reported 2,715 people tested positive for COVID-19. That is the highest amount of new cases since the virus hit in March, breaking Fridays record by about 300 cases.

The percent of positive tests continues to be high as well, with Saturday’s results showing that 20.8% of people who tested had the virus.

The department also announced that 19 more people died from complications of the coronavirus.

In total, 213,795 cases of the virus have been discovered in South Carolina and at least 4,194 have died.

This is breaking news and the article will be updated. Check back.

