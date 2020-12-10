SC reports 1,883 COVID cases, 12 deaths Thursday

South Carolina on Thursday reported 1,883 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths from the virus.

It’s the first time daily cases have dropped below 2,000 in nearly a week, although the decline coincides with the lowest number of COVID-19 tests reported in the last week. About 25% fewer tests were reported Thursday than have been reported over the past six days when cases topped 2,000.

Hospitalizations for the coronavirus, which are up nearly 60% from a month ago, continued to climb Thursday and have now hit three-month highs in each of the past three days, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. Nearly a quarter of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are in intensive care units and 10% are on ventilators, data show.

Since March, more than 225,000 people in South Carolina have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 4,291 have died, according to DHEC.

The state counts another 16,633 cases, including 63 Thursday as probable positives, and another 336 deaths, including three Thursday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has not received a lab test result, but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

Of the 8,828 tests reported Thursday, 21.3% came back positive.

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, is at its highest point since mid-July.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization earlier this year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Roughly 14% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s 7-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May, but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.