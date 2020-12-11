Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 11

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 225,000

At least 225,053 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,291 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 1,883 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,139 reported the day before.

Twelve additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday.

As of Thursday, 1,232 people in South Carolina were hospitalized for the coronavirus. Last week was the first time in more than three months that COVID-19 patients had occupied more than 1,000 hospital beds statewide.

The percentage of positive tests was 21.3% on Thursday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow the spread of the virus.

For example, in Myrtle Beach, only seven ICU beds were available, according to researchers. Spartanburg was at 88% capacity, Columbia was at 83%, and Greenville was at 81%.

Hospitalizations are up 60% from a month ago, and the rate is still climbing. Nearly a quarter of patients currently hospitalized with coronavirus are in ICUs, and 10% are on ventilators.

Hilton Head volunteer clinic director dies of COVID

Stan Stolarcyk, director of free medical clinic Volunteers in Medicine, has died due to COVID-19, the Island Packet reported. He was 62.

Stolarcyk fell ill Nov. 10 and died Wednesday.

He worked with Volunteers in Medicine for 13 years, after serving as the director of the Access Network, an organization dedicated to assisting people with HIV/AIDS in the Lowcountry.

The Hilton Head clinic will be closed Thursday and Friday to give staff time to grieve.