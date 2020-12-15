The State in Columbia SC Logo
USC could fine or suspend on-campus students who don’t get a monthly COVID-19 test

The University of South Carolina will begin charging a fee to on-campus students who do not get monthly coronavirus tests.

The fines, approved Tuesday by USC’s board of trustees, would follow a warning, and students ultimately could be suspended, according to a presentation by Kelly Epting, USC’s associate vice president for finance and budget.

Here is how the fine structure works:

The requirement applies to anyone who: lives on campus (including privately owned partner apartments such as 650 Lincoln and Greek Village), takes at least one in-person or hybrid class or is on a Greek Village meal plan, Epting said.

Students who have had a positive test within 90 days are exempted from the testing requirements, according to Epting’s presentation. Anyone who tests positive is presumed to be temporarily immune from the virus.

USC had already announced the “vast majority” of those who study or work on USC’s campus will be required to provide the results of a coronavirus test before returning to campus, according to a previous article from The State.

The fee is part of a larger plan to minimize the effect of coronavirus on campus. The board approved renting 90 rooms at the Holiday Inn on Washington Street to function as a quarantine facility for students. At $69 per room per night, renting the rooms are expected to cost USC a total of $431,843, according to USC attorney Walter “Terry” Parham.

The $69 per room, per night rate is less than the $77, per room, per night price listed Tuesday morning on multiple travel websites.

USC’s board also approved a $125,000 purchase of a machine from biotechnology company Illumina. The machine will be housed in the same facility where USC processes its rapid saliva testing, Parham said.

“This is important because determining the genome sequence will...help us contact trace,” Parham said.

Lucas Daprile
Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018. Before working for The State, he graduated from Ohio University and worked as an investigative reporter at TCPalm in Stuart, FL. Lucas received several awards from the S.C. Press Association, including for education beat reporting, series of articles and enterprise reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
