Their county leads SC in COVID-19 cases, but council likely won’t stand for face masks

Despite Greenville County regularly leading the state in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, a Greenville County Council resolution to encourage residents to wear masks faces daunting odds of success.

A poll of incumbent and new incoming council members by The State showed three councilmen plan to certainly vote against the resolution, at least two are leaning that way, and one who did not return a message has been quoted as saying he does not believe face masks are effective. Two others did not respond to emails or phone messages.

It takes seven of 12 members to pass a resolution.

The measure, proposed by Councilor Ennis Fant, would not mandate mask-wearing as the city of Greenville has done. Greenville was the first government entity in the state to require mask wearing and extended the citywide emergency ordinance again this week.

Fant said he would have liked to propose the resolution months ago but was told his colleagues were adamant in not supporting the idea.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We don’t do that here,” Fant said he was told.

Greenville County is not alone. Some state lawmakers are pushing against a potential federal mask mandate, while S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has also repeatedly refused to enact a statewide order.

As of Tuesday, Greenville County has recorded 28,255 positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in March, the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported. Two current council members and the three men who will join the council in January said they or a member of their families have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, state epidemiologist Linda Bell, a medical doctor, released a statement saying it may take months to vaccinate enough people to do away with safety protocols such as mask wearing.

“This means we must all continue to take the small steps that make a big difference, including wearing our masks, getting tested and staying home when we’re sick, avoiding group gatherings, practicing physical distancing, and, when it’s our turn, getting vaccinated,” she said in a news release.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

When the city of Greenville imposed a mandatory mask ordinance in June, its cases dropped significantly within two weeks. Most counties, including neighboring Spartanburg County, and major cities in the state have imposed a mask requirement.

Fant called the number of cases in Greenville County “overwhelming.”

“A significant number of people would do it because the government said so,” he said even if wearing a mask was not mandatory.

Several council members said they don’t believe it’s been proven that masks stop the spread of the virus.

“There are statistics on both sides,” said Councilor Willis Meadows. He said he doesn’t wear a mask unless a business requires it or if someone comes into his insurance office.

Councilor Joe Dill said he is against requiring mask wearing and doesn’t understand the city of Greenville’s decision.

Dill also said he believes a county resolution would not do anything to encourage people to wear masks but didn’t say whether he would support the resolution.

Dill said, however, he wears a mask and two weeks ago lost a close friend to the virus.

“I take this very seriously,” he said.

Incoming Councilman Stan Tzouvelekas said he did not want to comment on a resolution he has not seen but said he does not favor mandating mask wearing and will likely not be in favor of the government encouraging people to wear masks.

He said he and his family contracted COVID-19. He said he had a mild headache and a little fatigue and wears a mask when circumstances warrant it.

Incoming Councilman Chris Harrison said as a general rule he doesn’t favor resolutions and certainly does not favor an ordinance mandating mask wearing.

“A resolution is a better way to go,” said Harrison, who has family members who have had the disease.

Steve Shaw, the third new councilman, said as a lawyer he also does not like resolutions since they are not enforceable. He will vote against the resolution, he said.

“I prefer to let people be as free as they can,” he said.

Shaw said he wears a mask and still has lingering effects of the virus he caught about two months ago.

Council Chairman Butch Kirven called the resolution a “work in progress” but said he believes it would be good for the county to encourage mask wearing.

“It’s not a mandate,” he said

Councilor Xanthene Norris said she supports the resolution and added that she and her family are adamant about safety protocols, including mask wearing

“I work hard at it because I’m 91 years old,” she said.

Councilors who said they would vote “no” for sure were Meadows, Lynn Ballard and Shaw. Mike Barnes, who had COVID-19 earlier this year, did not respond to a phone call, but he told the Post and Courier Greenville in September he questions the effectiveness of mask wearing.

Ballard said he knows his constituents in southern Greenville County would oppose.

Harrison said he doesn’t want to say how he will vote because he hasn’t seen the proposal but is leaning no.

Fant, Kirven and Norris said they will vote in favor.

Councilors Dan Tripp and Liz Seman did not respond to calls or an email request for comment on the resolution.