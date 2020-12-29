McMaster warns against large New Years parties as SC reports 2,208 new COVID-19 cases

South Carolina health officials recorded 2,208 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster cautioned residents against letting their guard down ahead of the New Year holiday.

The new coronavirus cases bring the total recorded in South Carolina since March to 277,563.

Twenty-two new virus-related deaths were logged Tuesday in South Carolina, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,804, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Of the 8,139 South Carolinians tested, Tuesday DHEC officials noted that 27.1% of tests reported came back positive.

That figure indicates the level of virus spread in a community. Earlier this year, the World Health Organization advised governments not to lift restrictions until the percent positive rate were at or below 5% for at least two weeks.

As New Years Eve approaches Thursday, McMaster warned South Carolinians that continuing to practice safety precautions will help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“South Carolinians know what to do to limit the virus’ spread, but there are indications that folks may be letting their guard down as it relates to large gatherings,” McMaster said in a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday afternoon following media reports that despite high COVID-19 cases in the Upstate, Greenville in particular, businesses were still planning to throw New Year’s Eve parties.

In his tweet, McMaster also noted that attendance at both indoor and outdoor events may not exceed 250 people, or 50% of the allowed occupancy of the establishment under current COVID-19 restrictions.

Exceptions can only be approved in advance by the state’s Department of Commerce.

On Tuesday, DHEC also reported 52 new probable COVID-19 cases and three new probable deaths, bringing the total number of probable cases to 23,039 and probable deaths to 394.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk of infection. Probable deaths are those where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

South Carolina continues to see large numbers of people needing to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, health officials reported a new record of 1,954 patients in hospitals have or are suspected of having the virus, making up 23% of patients statewide.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution remains in its nascent stages in South Carolina.

DHEC officials reported Tuesday they had received a total of 112,125 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 84,500 total doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of the Pfizer doses, 84,500 have been administered to the first phase of individuals, which includes healthcare workers.

Health officials have advised South Carolinians to continue taking measures to slow the spread of the virus, such as wearing masks, avoiding group gatherings and practicing social distancing.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they show no symptoms.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

How are hospitals being impacted?

Nearly 2,000 South Carolinians remain hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those hospitalized with the virus Tuesday, 379 patients were in intensive care units and 189 were on ventilators.

Total hospital bed occupancy and ICU bed occupancy has remained at nearly 80% since early December.

Nearly 70% of hospital beds in Richland County were occupied Tuesday, and nearly 92.9% of Lexington County’s beds were taken, data show.

Which counties were affected?

South Carolina’s most populated counties remained hot spots for the virus’ spread.

In the Upstate, where the outbreak has been most prominent, health officials identified 387 new cases in Greenville County, 168 new cases in Spartanburg County, 112 in York County and 69 new cases in Anderson County.

South Carolina’s coastal areas also recorded a significant increase in cases, with 79 new cases in Berkeley County, 108 new cases documented in Charleston County and 137 cases in Horry County.

Lexington County saw an increase of 161 new cases, while neighboring Richland County saw an increase of 102.

All but four South Carolinians whose death was listed Tuesday were considered elderly, or 65-years-old or older.

Greenville County saw the most residents die after contracting COVID-19, with health officials recording eight confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one probable death due to the virus.

The following counties were home to residents who died from COVID-19: Anderson (1), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (1), Dorchester (1), Greenville (8), Laurens (3), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (2), Richland (1), Saluda (1) and Spartanburg (1).

How is COVID-19 trending in SC?

Although the majority of South Carolinians do recover from COVID-19 after their diagnosis, the state’s daily case rates are still up almost 96% in the past month and are the highest they’ve ever been.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have topped 1,000 statewide for the past four weeks, according to DHEC.

And the number of people being tested across the state has shot up over the past 30 days, with an average of 222 tests per 100,000 individuals performed daily in the last month, a 40% increase from the month prior, data show.

An average of about 20% of those tests have come back positive in the past 30 days.

Overall, more than 3.6 million tests have been conducted in South Carolina.