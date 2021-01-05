Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 5

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Positive test rate hits record high

At least 299,685 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March, and 5,056 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 3,492 new COVID-19 cases, marking the fourth consecutive day new cases topped 3,000.

Fifteen new deaths were reported Monday.

As of Monday, 33.3% of COVID-19 tests in the state were positive, the highest ever. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5%.

A record 2,155 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday.

Second York County Council member tests positive

Allison Love, a York County Council member, said Monday she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Love ran unopposed in the 2020 election and was scheduled to be sworn in Monday night. The new plan was for her to be sworn in during a Zoom call, The Rock Hill Herald reported.

“Got tested out of an abundance of caution because my taste and smell is absent and I didn’t want to be around people if I am contagious,” Love wrote in a Facebook post.

Love is the second member of the York County Council to test positive for the virus. Council member William Roddey was hospitalized for a week in September.

Entire women’s homeless shelter quarantined in Myrtle Beach

A women’s homeless shelter in Myrtle Beach is under quarantine after a positive COVID-19 case was confirmed at the facility last week, The Sun News reported.

New Directions said one of the women at the shelter tested positive, and her roommate was also showing symptoms. Both have been moved into a hotel with the help of a New Directions community partner, and the remaining 17 women at the shelter are being quarantined.

The program’s men’s shelter saw its first coronavirus case recently, but there’s no evidence the cases at the two shelters are related, Executive Director Kathy Jenkins said.

“It’s just like everybody else,” she said. “You know, our women are out working. They’re not in isolation. So just like any of the rest of us, they can pick it up anywhere, pick it up at a doctor’s office and in the local 7/11, grocery store or any place else that people go to get the things that they need.”

COVID surge has slowed vaccine rollout, SC officials say

State health officials say the surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in recent months is slowing the process of distributing vaccine doses.

As of Monday, South Carolina had administered roughly 33% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses available, The State reported.

Many of the state’s health care systems and facilities are burdened, making it more difficult to handle their duty of vaccinating those currently qualified to receive it, Brannon Traxler, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s interim director, said Monday.

Traxler asked the public to follow guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It will help remove the burden from our hospitals and other health care providers that they’re currently experiencing, and so that will allow more health care workers to be available to administer vaccines,” Traxler said.

Health officials have so far administered 43,227 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, out of the 129,675 granted to the state.

State superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Spearman said she was tested Dec. 31 and notified of the results on Sunday. South Carolina’s top education official was already in quarantine after her husband and son tested positive last week, The State reported.

“Our family is in good spirits and is fortunate to have only mild symptoms,” Spearman wrote on Twitter.

She plans to continue her work from home, staying in isolation while she recovers.