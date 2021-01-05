Midlands hospital to limit visitors as COVID-19 cases surge in SC

A Midlands hospital is announcing new limits on visitors as COVID-19 cases soar across South Carolina.

Beginning Wednesday, patients at Lexington Medical Center will be limited to one visitor per day. Visitor hours will be limited to 8 a.m. to noon daily.

Visitation is prohibited for anyone who suspects they might have COVID-19, and no visitors under the age of 18 are allowed. All visitors will be required to wear masks at all times, and will be screened before entry.

The hospital announced the changes on Tuesday in reaction to a surge in coronavirus cases recently. On Monday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the daily rate of positive COVID-19 tests reached 33.3%, a new record high.

Data released by DHEC shows 86% of hospital beds in Lexington County are currently occupied, higher than the statewide average of around 80%. For the past 10 days, the number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus has easily exceeded the highs seen in South Carolina over the summer.

There will be some exceptions to the new visitor policy. Pregnant women are allowed to have a support person with them throughout delivery and their postpartum stay. Both the parent and support person will also be allowed into the special care nursery.

In the emergency department and urgent care, a non-COVID patient can be admitted with one other person who must stay in the patient’s room. For surgeries and other procedures, one other person is allowed to stay in a designated lobby area during the procedures and can help the patient settle into their room afterwards.