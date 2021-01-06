Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 6

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations hit new record high

At least 302,003 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March, and 5,068 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 2,285 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,492 reported the day before.

Twelve new deaths were reported Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 30.7% of COVID-19 tests in the state were positive, down from a record high of 33.3% on Monday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5%.

A record 2,344 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday.

Split up DHEC? McMaster supports the idea

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted weaknesses of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday. He wants to see the agency split up and restructured, The State reported.

“What we’ve learned in this episode, I think will be instructive in deciding what to do, how to make DHEC function better, whether it’s one agency, two, or perhaps some different fashion,’’ McMaster said, arguing in part that the agency is too large.

Whether DHEC will be broken up is still an open question, but McMaster isn’t the only one discussing it.

Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, introduced legislation that would split up the department and merge its health division with other agencies, and attach its environmental sections to existing natural resource departments.

Governor ‘frustrated’ with speed of vaccine roll-out

COVID-19 vaccine doses are being distributed too slowly, Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday, threatening to take executive action if the state health department doesn’t speed up the process.

“We are frustrated and we are determined to eliminate the bottlenecks that are slowing this down,” McMaster said, The State reported.

He said South Carolina will not follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that recommend holding off on phase 2 of the vaccine roll-out until 70% of those in the first phase are inoculated.

Instead, there will be a Jan. 15 deadline for people in the first phase to get vaccinated, or they lose their spot in line, he said.

After COVID recovery, McMaster feels ‘like superman’

McMaster told reporters he feels “like Superman” Tuesday, after recovering from COVID-19.

McMaster recently came out of isolation imposed since he and his wife, Peggy McMaster, tested positive for the coronavirus in late December, The State reported.

“I got just a little tired for a few days,” McMaster said, explaining that he experienced symptoms including cough and fatigue.

McMaster added that his wife is asymptomatic and doing “just fine.”

McMaster lays out plan for $20 million in COVID education aid

McMaster laid out a new plan for $20 million in federal relief funding for education, after South Carolina’s high court twice rejected his attempts to spend the money on private schools.

Under the plan, $7 million would help expand the state’s kindergarten program for 4-year-olds and also go toward summer programs for children from low-income families. Another $5 million would toward upgrading technology and tutoring for children in the foster care system and those living in group homes.

And $8 million would be invested in the state’s Technical College System to help expand job training programs.

Sheriff and wife test positive for COVID-19

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus, The State reported.

“I pray we survive,” Foster wrote in a Facebook post. The pair have been experiencing mild symptoms.

Foster, who has been Newberry County’s sheriff since 1988, tested positive Sunday, and his wife learned her diagnosis Monday, according to the post.

Foster said he caught the virus despite wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer, which didn’t surprise him, considering his duties as sheriff mean he’s often around large groups.

“It was bound to happen because of my lifestyle,” he said.