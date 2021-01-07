SC reports nearly 4,000 COVID-19 cases, record-breaking percent positive rate Thursday

State health officials Thursday reported 3,935 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths from the virus.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has now reported at least 3,000 daily confirmed cases on 13 separate days in the past month and at least 2,000 cases in all but two days in the last month.

Since last March, the state has reported 310,246 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,189 coronavirus deaths.

South Carolina counts another 27,866 cases, including 69 Thursday, as probable positives, and another 472 deaths, including 29 Thursday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

The percentage of positive tests hit a record high Thursday, with 34.2% of the 11,500 tests reported coming back positive, according to DHEC. It’s the seventh time in the last eight days that the state’s positivity rate has exceeded 30%.

The state’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, is the highest it has ever been.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization last year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Roughly 16% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s 7-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May, but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

As of Tuesday, South Carolina had received 146,250 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to DHEC.

The agency reported Thursday that 56,830 of Pfizer’s first doses and 3,511 of its second doses had been administered so far for a 41% utilization rate.

Front line medical workers, residents of long-term care facilities and others who are at increased risk of contracting the virus or are at high risk of experiencing severe complications from it will be prioritized for vaccination while supplies are limited over the next several months.

In the meantime, state health officials have advised South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.