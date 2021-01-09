Another day of more than 4,500 new coronavirus cases for SC, DHEC says.

State health officials reported 4,576 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 52 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus Saturday.

The latest count of new cases is the second highest amount following Friday’s announcement of 4,986 new cases.

Cases have surged since December with days of more than 2000 and 3000 new daily cases occurring regularly. In the last two weeks, the state has had more than 4000 new cases announced six times.

Since last March, the state has reported 320,105 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,267 coronavirus deaths.

South Carolina counts another 29,979 cases, including 81 Saturday, as probable positives, and another 491 deaths, including 12 Saturday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

Nearly 30.4% of the 15,046 COVID-19 tests reported Friday were positive for the virus, according to DHEC. It’s the ninth time in the last nine days that the state’s positivity rate has exceeded 30%.

The state’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, is the highest it has ever been.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization last year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Roughly 16% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since last March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s seven-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

Health officials said Saturday that South Carolina had received 232,900 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and that 91,689 of those doses had been administered.

Those doses are being administered to frontline health care workers, first responders and at long-term care facilities.

Frontline medical workers, residents of long-term care facilities and others who are at increased risk of contracting the virus or are at high risk of experiencing severe complications from it will be prioritized for vaccination over the next several months.

In an effort to speed up vaccinations, the pace of which lawmakers have criticized, DHEC announced plans Friday to make it easier for the elderly to receive coronavirus vaccines.

The agency said hospitals should now offer vaccinations to inpatients who are 65 and older who don’t have COVID-19.

“It is within our state’s best interest to allow hospitals to begin vaccinating their admitted patients who are aged 65 years and older,” said Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s interim health director. “By moving up these patients who are currently admitted in our hospitals we are ensuring that the most vulnerable among us are being vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

The move came after a push by hospital executives Thursday to loosen the restrictions on who can get vaccines, although Traxler said the decision was not a direct response to the frustrations the executives aired.

As South Carolina’s vaccine rollout continues, state health officials have advised residents to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

Check back this story will be updated with more detail.