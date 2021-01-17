More than 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 and 76 more deaths reported in South Carolina

For the fourth time in the past five days, more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday in South Carolina by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Health officials confirmed 4,584 new positive tests and 76 more coronavirus-related deaths.

Since testing began in March, 351,887 cases of the coronavirus and 5,654 deaths have been reported in South Carolina, data show.

Sunday’s data is based on 19,484 tests, and the percent positive was 23.5%, according to DHEC. The Jan. 7 percent positive of 34.2% is the record for highest in a single day since testing began.

Last year, the World Health Organization advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Roughly 16% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since last March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s seven-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

After DHEC had a software problem that was causing delays in reporting COVID-19 cases corrected, it said the most new cases in a single day was the 6,824 positive tests from Jan. 8. No other single-day report has surpassed 5,000 new positive tests.

Since Dec. 27, there have been 10 times where more than 4,000 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in a single day, the data shows. Prior to the surge in December and January, the previous single-day record was 2,343 cases confirmed on July 18.

Sunday marked the 62nd consecutive day that more than 1,000 positive tests were confirmed in South Carolina, dating back to Nov. 16 when DHEC reported 981 new cases. Health officials reported more than 3,000 daily cases 21 times, and 42 of the past 46 days have seen more than 2,000 positive tests confirmed, the data shows.

On Friday, 93 deaths were reported by DHEC, the most deaths reported on a single day in South Carolina, eclipsing the previous record of 84 confirmed on Jan. 2.

How many vaccinations have been administered?

Health officials said Sunday that South Carolina had received 313,100 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and that 154,995 of those doses had been administered, according to DHEC.

The majority of the doses received, or 195,200, are Pfizer-BioNTech doses that have gone to frontline health care workers and community first responders. Of the vaccinations administered, 102,598 have been first doses, while 27,764 more are second doses, according to DHEC.

The other 117,900 are Moderna doses that have been reserved for long-term care facility residents and staff. To date, 16,369 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents, while 8,264 have been given to staff, data shows.

Another 181,984 people have made appointments for vaccinations.

Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine who would like to get one can use DHEC’s locator tool to find a provider with availability at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

As South Carolina’s vaccine rollout continues, state health officials have advised residents to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

Which counties were affected?

COVID-19 cases in the Upstate continue to surge, and the area had the most new cases Sunday.

Greenville led all counties with 540 new COVID-19 cases, and nearby Anderson County had 304 more, according to DHEC.

The Upstate’s seven-day average of new cases is more than 1,530, four times what it was in early November, according to DHEC.

Greenville County, the state’s most populous county, has reported more than twice as many cases as any other county in South Carolina over the past two months and was recently ranked among the nation’s top COVID-19 hotspots.

In the Midlands, Richland County reported 314 new cases and Lexington County 251.

COVID-19 has taken the greatest toll on South Carolina’s elderly residents.

The average age of all South Carolinians who have died from coronavirus complications is 75, and the vast majority of those who died — 87% — were over 60, the data shows.

How are hospitals being impacted?

The number of people hospitalized statewide for COVID-19 Sunday was 2,375. It marks the 19th consecutive day where more than 2,000 people with COVID-19 are being cared for in a South Carolina hospital, according to health officials.

Prior to the recent winter surge, hospitalizations for COVID-19 previously peaked at 1,723 on July 23, according to DHEC.

Coronavirus patients made up 25.2% of all reported inpatients in South Carolina on Sunday, data shows.

Nearly 20.8% of COVID-19 patients, or 495 people, are in intensive care units, and nearly 13.3%, or 316 patients, are on ventilators.

Of the 13,621 hospital beds available in South Carolina, 9,419 inpatient beds are currently occupied, health officials said. There are currently 1,451 of 1,796 ICU beds occupied, or 80.8%, according to DHEC.

In Richland County, 901 hospital beds are occupied (78.4%), while 483 of 541 hospital beds in Lexington County (89.3%) are occupied, according to DHEC.

How is COVID-19 trending in SC?

Daily case rates are easily the highest they’ve ever been, up nearly 75% in the last month, with 73.6 people per 100,000 testing positive for the novel coronavirus over the past 30 days.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also experiencing record highs, with the number of coronavirus patients reported Sunday nearly 25% higher than the average over the past month, according to DHEC.

The number of people being tested across the state is also rising. An average of 237 tests per 100,000 individuals have been performed daily over the last 30 days, a 12% increase from the month prior, data show.

The state’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, is 29.5% and the 30-day positivity rate is 27.2%.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

Overall, 4,333,455tests have been conducted in South Carolina.

Are all cases accounted for?

Across the country, health experts said official case counts have likely under-counted the number of cases to large degrees. At one point, South Carolina officials estimated that 86% of those infected never got tested or diagnosed, but they no longer provide those estimates.

DHEC has also been recording probable cases and probable deaths. A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

On Sunday, DHEC reported 77 new probable COVID-19 cases in the state, and 53 new probable deaths. That puts the total number of probable cases at 36,297 and total probable deaths at 583.