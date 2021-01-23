More than 60 people die from coronavirus with 3,400 new cases confirmed, DHEC says

State health officials reported 3,435 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths from the virus Saturday.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported more than 60 deaths in a reporting period five times in January. The latest deaths mostly happened between Jan. 15 and 21 but a handful were at earlier dates and are just now being confirmed. Most people who died were elderly but more than a dozen were middle aged. In 2020, more than 50 reported deaths would have be considered high.

Of the 14,494 tests reported Saturday, 23.7% came back positive.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, which reached record highs multiple times in the past few weeks, remain elevated at 2,224 Saturday, but are down from their peak a week ago. Coronavirus patients take more than 23% of all occupied South Carolina hospital beds, data show.

Since last March, the state has reported 373,399 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,855 coronavirus deaths.

South Carolina counts another 40,390 cases, including 133 Saturday, as probable positives, and another 624 deaths, including 12 Saturday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

This story will be updated with more information. Check back.