Lexington shelter closing temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A shelter in Lexington that provides help to people in need is temporarily shutting down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Mission Lexington is closing for the time being after a case of the coronavirus was confirmed, spokesperson Lauren Palkowski said Wednesday in a news release.

Further information on the employee’s condition was not available.

Mission Lexington describes itself as the hub of care for Lexington County, assisting families and individuals with basic human needs, resources, and guidance. The needs include food, shelter, clothing, and financial support, according to the release.

While Mission Lexington’s campus is shuttered, all employees will be screened for COVID-19, even though no one else is experiencing symptoms of the virus, according to the release.

If any employees test positive, they will require a negative test before being allowed to return to work, according to the release.

“We will be closed until further notice pending test results,” Palkowski said. “We have been blessed with health for all staff members throughout this season. Please continue to pray for our employees and their families.”

The entire campus is also being disinfected and sanitized, according to the release.

When Mission Lexington reopens, all employees will continue to be required to wear a mask while at work, the release said.

“This is a fluid matter and we will continue to meet and discuss the best ways that we can keep our volunteers, staff and neighbors safe,” Executive Director Robin Bowers said in a statement.

Updates on the shelter’s reopening will be posted online at missionlexingtonsc.org. For more information about Mission Lexington call (803) 957-6656.

