The pandemic has been in SC for almost a year. Tell us how it has changed your life

Things got real on March 6, 2020.

That was the day the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in South Carolina, setting off the alarm bell that the global pandemic — something that may have at one point seemed distant — had arrived in the Palmetto State.

And, like a boulder rolling down a hill, our lives began to change with rapid momentum.

Schools shut down in the spring, and suddenly parents were left balancing careers and child care in ways they seldom had before. When school restarted in the fall — with many districts opting for virtual or “hybrid” schedules — parents recalibrated once again, adding the title of “teacher’s assistant” to their resumes.

And we learned.

We learned about all the ways a virus can spread. And how to wear a mask so that it doesn’t fog up your glasses. And that all brands of hand sanitizer aren’t created equal.

We not only learned what Zoom was, but soon discovered the unique frustration of fumbling to “unmute” ourselves. We learned which restaurants had the best takeout and delivery service, and we learned more than we ever likely imagined about our mail delivery people and FedEx or UPS drivers.

And though it might sometimes seem as if we live in hopelessly divisive times, we learned that there is still empathy in our world. There are those who will still go one step further to help their friends and neighbors, and to offer comfort and the best of themselves even as so many around them are sick and even, sadly, dying.

As the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 arriving in South Carolina approaches, we want to hear from you. We want to hear the stories of how the coronavirus, and all of the fallout surrounding it, has affected your lives. What have you learned? How has this ordeal changed you or your family?

Tell us in 350 words for an upcoming story about your year of the pandemic in South Carolina. If you prefer, you can also send us a video message that’s 45 seconds to 1 minute long. Please shoot the video horizontally.

Submit your entry by 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.

We will publish some of our favorites.

Note: Participants must be the sole author and agree their submissions have been submitted for publication without the expectation of being paid. If you are unable to load this form on your device, click here.

