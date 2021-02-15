COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 15

South Carolina had received 970,550 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and administered 643,284 of those doses as of Sunday, according to health officials

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 426,000

At least 426,580 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,149 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 2,735 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,561 reported the day before.

Seventy-six additional deaths were reported Sunday.

At least 1,269 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Sunday, marking the 13th day in a row the total decreased.

As of Sunday, 11.4% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

South Carolina had received 970,550 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and administered 643,284 of those doses as of Sunday, according to DHEC.

Columbia mask law could fine repeat offenders up to $500

A new measure set to be considered by the Columbia City Council would increase penalties for mask ordinance violations, especially for repeat offenders.

Columbia has had a mask ordinance since June. Initially, the fine was $25. In November, the City Council raised it to $100. On Tuesday it will consider a measure that would impose fines of up to $500 for repeat offenders.

The proposal says a first mask offense would remain a $100 fine and a second offense would be a fine of $200. A third and any offenses beyond that would be a $500 fine.

It also also says that business owners, managers or supervisors could face fines if they fail to ensure their employees wear masks. Fines would start at $100 for a first offense, $200 for the second offense and $500 for the third offense and beyond.

Hilton Head St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled

Hilton Head Island has canceled this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second year in a row the parade has been canceled due to the pandemic. Last year, officials abruptly called it off hours after organizers had announced it would still be on.

The parade, which was planned for March 14, is rescheduled for March 13, 2022.

The announcement came after Savannah announced it would host its St. Patrick’s Day events virtually this year.