SC Housing launches $25 million program to help renters, homeowners impacted by COVID-19

South Carolinians struggling to pay for housing during COVID-19 can now apply for help through the $25 million “SC Stay” program, launched by the state’s housing finance and development agency on Thursday.

SC Housing will provide up to six months of rent or mortgage payments or $7,500 to anyone who has fallen behind due to the pandemic. To qualify, applicants must make less than 80% of the area median income. The payments will be made directly to the landlord or mortgage lender.

“Our hope is that this brings people up to date on their payments so they can have a clean slate,” Chris Winston, media and market engagement manager for the agency, said.

Residents can fill out the initial application online or by calling by 833-985-2929. Applicants must provide a copy of their rental lease or mortgage agreement as well as contact information for their landlord or mortage lender. They’ll also be asked to explain how their finances have been impacted by the pandemic.

Once the initial application is approved, a representative will reach out to ask for additional information. Applicants will be selected on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Renters will get 60% of the total funds and homeowners will get 40%. SC Housing has also divided up the available funding by county based on the need and population size in an area.

“Our state already had an eviction problem and a housing affordability problem and what we’ve seen is the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated that problem,” Winston said. “Getting these funds out into folks’ hands is a vital way to keep them in safe, decent, affordable housing during this critical time.”