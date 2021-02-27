COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 27

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Total cases surpass 441,000

At least 441,697 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,528 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 1,086 new COVID-19 cases, up from 921 reported the day before.

Twenty-seven additional deaths were reported Friday.

At least 939 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Thursday — marking the lowest total reported since late November and the fourth day in a row hospitalizations have decreased.

As of Friday, 5.1% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said the goal is 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus.

McMaster lifts ‘last call’ rule on alcohol sales

Gov. Henry McMaster has lifted a months-long order requiring bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m.

The restriction, which will end Monday, was implemented in July to help slow coronavirus spread, particularly among younger people.

McMaster also ended another rule barring events from having more than 250 people without special approval from the Department of Commerce.

“With the spread of the virus consistently decreasing across the country and more of the most vulnerable South Carolinians being vaccinated every day, I believe these targeted and limited safety measures are no longer necessary,” McMaster said. “The virus is still among us and we all must continue to make responsible decisions to take care of ourselves and our loved ones, but those decisions are for South Carolinians to make.”

House votes to limit governor’s emergency powers

The House voted 109-3 in favor of a bill aimed at reeling in the governor’s emergency powers, The State reported.

Through the course of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Henry McMaster has issued emergency orders that have forced schools to close and reopen, placed rules on bars and restaurants, and more -- and he has been able to do so largely independent of the House or Senate.

“Right now, there are no checks and balances over the governor’s ability to continually enact states of emergency,” said House Judiciary Committee chairman Chris Murphy, R-Dorchester. “We heard from our constituents that it was very important that the body, the General Assembly that represents the people, have the ability to intervene and have some oversight over the governor’s ability to continually enact 15-day states of emergency.”

Under the new legislation, members of the House would be able to review emergency orders from the governor’s office and try to amend, approve or reject them.