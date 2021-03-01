COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 1

More than 929,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in South Carolina as of Sunday, health officials say.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 444,000

At least 444,207 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,578 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 1,197 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,112 reported the day before and the highest single-day total recorded in a week.

Thirty-five additional deaths were reported Sunday.

At least 769 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Sunday — the 13th consecutive day in which the total decreased.

As of Sunday, 7% of COVID-19 tests were positive, up from 5% on Saturday. Health officials have said the goal is 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus.

‘Last call’ rule on alcohol sales ends Monday

Starting Monday, South Carolina bars can serve alcohol after 11 p.m. as Gov. Henry McMaster last week lifted a months-long rule on alcohol sales.

The restriction, put in place in July, was intended to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in the state, especially among younger people. South Carolinians between the ages of 21 and 40 make up more than 30% of the state’s reported COVID-19 cases, according to the health department.

McMaster also ended a rule barring events with more than 250 people without special approval from the S.C. Department of Commerce.

The changes follow decreases in the number of new COVID-19 cases and the rate of positive tests and pressure on McMaster from the business community to lift the restrictions.

“With the spread of the virus consistently decreasing across the country and more of the most vulnerable South Carolinians being vaccinated every day, I believe these targeted and limited safety measures are no longer necessary,” McMaster said. “The virus is still among us and we all must continue to make responsible decisions to take care of ourselves and our loved ones, but those decisions are for South Carolinians to make.”

But Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week that cases and hospitalizations remain high nationally and expressed concern about the new variants.

“Things are tenuous,” Walensky said. “Now is not the time to relax restrictions.”

Hilton Head hospitals scale back COVID testing

Hilton Head and Coastal Carolina hospitals are scaling back their free coronavirus testing in March due to a drop in demand and what seems to be a positive change in local data.

Drive-thru testing will be offered at the medical centers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon beginning March 1. The testing will be cut on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The locations for testing will remain the same. Testing will still be free and won’t require a doctor’s note.

The hospitals made the changes because of less demand for testing and a recent decline in the percentage of positive tests around the Lowcountry, they said.

Demand has decreased elsewhere in South Carolina as well. Prisma Health is reducing its testing hours in March, and Prisma Health Richland Hospital has closed its testing site at the Columbia Place Mall and will reduce drive-thru testing to three days a week from five.