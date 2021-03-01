SC reports 740 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths as disease spread slows

South Carolina health officials Monday reported 740 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths from the virus.

Just more than 4% of the 25,197 COVID-19 tests reported Monday returned positive results, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, making it the lowest single-day positivity rate since last spring.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider a COVID-19 positivity rate at or below 5% to represent “low” transmission.

DHEC, which recently changed the way it calculates percent positivity, determines the rate by taking the total number of positive viral tests and dividing those by the total number of tests taken. The number of cases is lower than the number of positive tests because some people take multiple tests.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, which have declined steadily since mid-January, dropped again Monday to 725, their lowest point in more than three months.

Since March of last year, the state has reported 444,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,592 deaths from the virus.

South Carolina counts an additional 72,985 cases, including 113 Monday, as probable positives. They also count another 970 deaths, including three Monday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

The state has reported a cumulative total of 517,976 probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8,562 probable and confirmed deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccines distributed

As of Monday, South Carolina had received 653,810 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and 549,600 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency reported Monday that 427,057 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 263,096 first doses of the Moderna vaccine had been administered so far. Another 201,618 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 80,966 second doses of the Moderna vaccine also have been administered.

Administrations of the Moderna vaccine currently lag behind Pfizer administrations because Moderna shots had originally been used exclusively to vaccinate long-term care facility residents and staff as part of a federal pharmacy partnership. In recent weeks, the Moderna vaccine, which does not have the same ultra-cold storage requirements as the Pfizer vaccine, has been shipped to pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and other providers, and its uptake is expected to increase.

Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and all people age 65 and older are currently eligible to receive vaccinations.

In addition to the 930,000 first and second vaccine doses that have been administered, South Carolinians have scheduled another 520,000 vaccination appointments, DHEC said.

The state also will get its first shipment of Janssen vaccine doses this week, health officials said. The Janssen vaccine, also known as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, received emergency use authorization over the weekend. Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that require a two-dose regimen, the Janssen vaccine requires only a single dose.

Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine who would like to get one can use DHEC’s locator tool to find a provider with availability near you at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator. For those who lack internet access, DHEC has launched a phone line — 866-365-8110 — where operators are available every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help people searching for information about vaccine providers.

State health officials advise South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout progresses in the months ahead.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

How are hospitals being impacted?

The number of COVID-19 inpatients statewide dropped Monday to 725, 70% lower than their peak of 2,466 in mid-January. Coronavirus patients account for 8.5% of all hospital inpatients.

Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 194 are in intensive care units, and 88 are on ventilators, according to DHEC.

Total hospital bed occupancy, which has hovered around 80% for months, was at 75% Monday, while ICU bed occupancy was 71%, data show.

In Richland County, 67% of hospital beds were occupied Thursday, and in Lexington County, 71% of beds are full, data show.

Which counties were affected?

COVID-19 cases have fallen significantly in all regions over the past month, but remain highest in the Upstate.

Greenville County, the state’s most populous county, has reported more than twice as many cases as any other county in South Carolina over the past three months.

In the Upstate Monday, Greenville again led all counties with 101 COVID-19 cases, followed by Spartanburg County with 71 cases and Anderson County with 38 cases, according to DHEC.

COVID-19 cases in the Midlands remain slightly below the Upstate’s numbers. Richland led all Midlands counties Monday with 44 cases, followed by Lexington with 34 and York with 31.

The number of positive tests in the state’s Pee Dee and Lowcountry regions are below the Upstate and the Midlands, and have returned to pre-holiday season levels.

Horry County’s 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases were most in the PeeDee Monday, while Charleston County’s 54 cases were most in the Lowcountry, followed by Dorchester County’s 36 cases.

Of the 14 confirmed deaths reported Monday, 13 were elderly (65 and older) and one was a middle-aged individual (ages 35-64), according to DHEC.

South Carolinians from infancy to age 106 have died after contracting COVID-19, but the disease has taken the greatest toll on elderly residents.

The average age of all South Carolinians who have died from coronavirus complications is 75, and the vast majority of those who died — 88% — were over 60, data show.

The deaths reported Monday included two residents each in Anderson, Cherokee and Lexington counties; and a single resident each in Berkeley, Greenville, Horry, Marion, Orangeburg, Saluda, Spartanburg and York counties.

How is COVID-19 trending in SC?

Daily case rates have dropped significantly in recent weeks, down 55% from the month prior, with 41 people per 100,000 testing positive for the novel coronavirus over the past 30 days, according to DHEC.

Coronavirus deaths, which lag behind cases, reached a record weekly high in late January and have since been on the decline, according to DHEC. The agency has reported 1,567 virus deaths, or nearly 18% of the state’s cumulative death total, in the last 30 days.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped substantially after reaching record highs in January. The number of coronavirus inpatients reported Monday is about 44% less than the average reported daily over the past month, according to DHEC.

The number of people being tested across the state has declined in the past month. An average of 542 tests per 100,000 individuals have been performed daily over the last 30 days, about 16% less than the month prior, data show.

The state’s 30-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, is 8.3%.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate more people are likely infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization last year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

More than 11% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since last March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s seven-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May but has otherwise remained above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.