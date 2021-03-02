COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 2

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations drop for two weeks straight

At least 444,991 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,592 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 740 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,197 reported the day before.

Fourteen additional deaths were reported Monday.

At least 725 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Monday — the 14th consecutive day in which the total decreased.

As of Monday, 4.1% of COVID-19 tests were positive, down from 7% on Sunday. Health officials have said the goal is 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus.

More than 956,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in South Carolina as of Monday.

SC to receive first Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipment

South Carolina is expected to receive 41,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, the state’s first shipment of the vaccine recently approved for emergency use by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The deliveries will increase South Carolina’s weekly allotment of vaccines by 40%, The State reported, for a total of 147,000 doses coming in each week.

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which recommend two doses for protection against the coronavirus, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot.

Why is public school enrollment down?

Enrollment in the Beaufort County School District fell this year by 1,173 students, and the school board sent a survey to parents asking why.

Of those who responded, about one-third said their child needed in-person education five days a week. About one-fifth said they were concerned about exposure to the coronavirus. And 75% of respondents said they probably won’t send their kids back to school this school year.

In total, enrollment fell 5.2% from the previous school year, the lowest it has been since 2013-2014.

Myrtle Beach extends face mask rules

Myrtle Beach’s COVID-19 emergency declaration was extended Monday through March 31, meaning residents and visitors must continue to wear face masks through the rest of the month — or longer if the declaration is extended again.

Under the ordinance, masks must be worn in businesses and other establishments open to the public. Violators can be fined up to $100.

Masks aren’t required at the beach.