Mass vaccinations planned for teachers in this SC county

Greenville County Schools facilities workers designed Plexiglass shields that enable students to sit closer than the recommended six feet to avoid COVID-19 exposure.

Greenville County Schools will sponsor COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming weeks for its teachers, requiring students who have been in face-to-face instruction to revert to elearning.

In all, 6,100 of the district’s 10,000 employees have signed up to be vaccinated.

Greenville County Schools is partnering with Bon Secours St. Francis Health System to administer the vaccines.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced vaccinations will be open for Group 1B, which includes teachers, on Monday.

Tim Waller, spokesman for Greenville County Schools, said the district does not know when the vaccine will arrive or if Bon Secours will get the doses requested.

But it will require schools to be closed for two days. District nurses will give the shots while Bon Secours medical personnel are on hand at Woodmont and Greer high schools, Waller said.

Bon Secours administrators have been working on the clinic plan for a few weeks. Dr. Marcus Blackstone of Bon Secours told the school board last week the district’s employees interest is higher than the 40-50% they normally see in workplace clinics.

“We were excited about that,” he said.

Waller said district officials wanted to make vaccines available to teachers in a seamless, convenient way.

“We feel a responsibility,” he said, noting that teachers have expressed concern since the beginning of the school year about the risks associated with face-to-face instruction.

About 52,000 Greenville County students are attending in school and 22,000 are in virtual instruction fulltime. Last week, the school board heard from a Charleston County pediatrician who works in infectious disease that her studies show the risk of transmission in schools is low.

While Greenville County’s infection rate has declined, it remains high at an average of 138 cases a day over the past two weeks. Nearly 72,000 first shots have been given and 17,000 second shots since vaccinations began in December.

Greenville County has led and continues to lead the state in numbers of COVID-19 cases.