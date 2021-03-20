Hospitalizations, deaths down but COVID-19 cases up in the last week, DHEC reports

More than 1.6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered as of Saturday while the average number of new cases rose from week to week, according to data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC reported 4,107 new cases of COVID-19 from March 14 to March 20. That’s an average of about 559 new cases a day. At least 86 people died in that week.

The average of new cases is up slightly while fewer deaths occurred compared to last week.

South Carolina also had 1,710 new probable cases and 24 probable deaths for the week.

A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

The average percentage of positive tests reported by state health officials for the week was 4.6. The Centers for Disease Control says that a positive rate below 5% means that spread of COVID-19 is slowing in a community.

About 300,000 doses of the vaccine were administered in the week.

As of Saturday, 560 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, down from 598 at the start of the week.

At least 457,898 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,920 have died since last March, according to DHEC.

