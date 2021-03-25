COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 25

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 400 new cases reported

At least 460,736 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,992 have died since the pandemic began last March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 436 new COVID-19 cases, down from 494 reported the day before.

Twenty-three coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 547 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 4.7% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

More than 1.1 million South Carolina residents — about 27% of the state’s population of people 15 and older — have started vaccination, and more than 593,000 have completed vaccination as of Monday, the latest day for which figures are available.

Hilton Head set aside money to help events hurt by COVID. It’s untouched

Hilton Head has $389,000 set aside to aid nonprofits and arts organizations on the island, but it hasn’t doled out any of the money, The Island Packet reports.

The reason, town officials say, is that nobody has applied for it. But Hilton Head organizations say they can’t, as there isn’t any process in place to apply.

“I just kept waiting for the process to be created, and it’s not being created,” resident Martin Lesch said.

If the funds aren’t used by July, they will be folded into the town’s accommodations tax budget.