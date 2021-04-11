COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on April 11

Almost 893,000 people have been fully vaccinated in South Carolina.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 470,000

At least 470,805 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,160 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 637 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Seventeen coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 524 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, with 131 of them in intensive care units.

As of Saturday, 4.5% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

More than 2.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in South Carolina, and nearly 893,441 people in the state have “completed vaccination” as of Thursday, when the latest data was reported.

Greenville extends mask mandate — again

The city of Greenville has extended its mask mandate for the fifth time since last year, according to The State.

Mask rules have been in place since last June, when Greenville became the first South Carolina city to enact such a mandate.

The city-wide ordinance requires both customers and employees to wear a face covering in businesses.

The latest two-month extension is set to expire in early June.