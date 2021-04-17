SC coronavirus spread inches above CDC’s low level, DHEC reports

South Carolina rose above low community spread of the coronavirus for the first time in more than a month this week, according to data from the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The average of positive COVID-19 tests reported in South Carolina from April 11 to 17 was 5.3%. The Centers for Disease Control says that a positive rate consistently below 5% means the virus spread is slowing in a community.

It’s the first time since late February that the percent of positive tests has been above 5.

DHEC reported 4,006 new cases of coronavirus in the same week. That’s an average of about 572 cases a day, compared to 498 a day the previous week.

At least 45 people died.

South Carolina also had 2,544 new probable cases and three probable deaths reported for the week. A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or tested positive with what’s called an “antigen” test.

More than 200,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered last week in South Carolina, DHEC reported. Almost 2.6 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

As of Saturday, 522 people were hospitalized with coronavirus.

At least 474,999 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,208 have died since March 2020, according to DHEC.

To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit The State’s website.