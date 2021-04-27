COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on April 27

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 479,000

At least 479,618 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,307 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 362 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from 424 reported the day before.

Three coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

At least 490 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday.

As of Monday, 3.7% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.2 million South Carolina residents had completed COVID-19 vaccination as of Saturday, the latest day for which vaccination data is available.

$271 million in rent relief coming to SC

For South Carolinians struggling to pay rent due to financial hardship caused by the pandemic, $271 million in relief is coming soon, The State reported.

South Carolina’s housing finance and development authority will accept applications for the SC Stay Plus program in early May.

Applicants can get up to 12 months of rent assistance or utility payments as far back as March 2020, plus another three months for future payments in some cases.

“Even as our state continues its recovery efforts, the economic hardships of the pandemic have placed many families in jeopardy of losing their homes,” said Bonita Shropshire, executive director of SC Housing. “It is our hope that SC Stay Plus will help them to get back on track.”

For more information on how to apply, or to sign up for notifications, visit SC Housing’s website.

‘Miscommunication’ delayed COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in Horry County

A dispute with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control held up COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Horry County, The Sun News reported.

Earlier this year, DHEC cut off the county’s vaccine supply after it alleged the county government inoculated employees — including first responders — who weren’t yet eligible to receive the vaccine under Phase 1A of the vaccine roll-out.

The weeks-long back and forth was apparently the result of a “miscommunication” about who was authorized to receive a dose and when, according to emails obtained by the newspaper.

Horry County officials considered police, fire, EMTs and other county employees as “mission-critical for maintaining operations of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in S.C.”