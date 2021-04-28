COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on April 28

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases inch closer to 480,000

At least 479,940 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,309 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 307 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 362 reported the day before.

Two coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

At least 488 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 126 patients in the ICU.

As of Tuesday, 4.6% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.2 million South Carolina residents had completed COVID-19 vaccination as of Sunday, the latest day for which vaccination data is available.

Hilton Head hospitals to close vaccine clinic

The vaccination clinic at Buckwalter Recreation Center will soon shut down, The Island Packet reported.

Hilton Head Regional Healthcare, which includes Hilton Head and Coastal Carolina hospitals, said it is ending the clinic because of falling demand.

The last day to get a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic will be May 7. Second-dose appointments will be available until May 28.

Experts believe vaccine hesitancy is contributing to the decline in demand.

“There’s a lot of mistrust, and I think we’re going to need to see a lot of education campaigns,” said Lior Rennert, a biostatistician at Clemson University.

PGA Tour heads to Jasper County in June

The 2021 Palmetto Championship is slated to take place in June at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, PGA Tour officials recently announced.

The event will take place June 7-13, and a limited number of tickets are available, according to The Island Packet.

It will mark the third PGA Tour event hosted by the Palmetto State in 2021, and it replaces the RBC Canadian Open that was canceled last month due to concerns over COVID-19.

“We are excited to offer spectators the opportunity to experience Congaree Golf Club,” PGA Tour tournament director Meghan Costello said in a statement. “The local community has embraced the tournament’s arrival under very unique circumstances, so we look forward to delivering a world-class experience for those spectators who get to see the PGA Tour’s best compete at this elite venue.”

For more on the event, read the full story here.