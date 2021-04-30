COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on April 30

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases exceed 480,000

At least 480,804 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,357 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 430 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 403 reported the day before.

Twenty coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

At least 498 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, with 118 patients in intensive care units.





As of Thursday, 5% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.2 million South Carolina residents had completed COVID-19 vaccination as of Tuesday, the latest day for which vaccination data is available.

Gov. McMaster on masks in schools: ‘ height of ridiculosity’

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster made his feelings plain Wednesday when asked about parents pushing back against mask rules in schools across the state.

McMaster, who chose not to issue a statewide mask mandate during the pandemic, sided with parents on the issue, according to The State.

“Those parents are exactly right,” he said at a news conference. “If they do not want their children being forced by the government to wear a mask in school, they should not be forced by the government to wear a mask in school against the wishes of the parents.”

“It is the height of ridiculosity for a school district to make that decision for the parents,” McMaster continued.