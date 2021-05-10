COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 10

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 485,000

At least 485,766 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,444 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 378 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 425 reported the day before.

Eight coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday.

At least 356 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday.

As of Sunday, 5.7% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.4 million South Carolina residents, or 34.2%, have completed vaccination against COVID-19, and more than 1.7 million, or 43.2%, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

DHEC changes ‘probable cases’ calculation

The state health department has started reporting confirmed and probable coronavirus cases together to clear up confusion about what a probable case is.

The agency has reported the cases separately since September.

A probable case is one in which a person has had a positive antigen test, also known as a rapid test, according to standards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“While the wording for these cases that the CDC uses is ‘probable,’ these are a case of COVID-19, and the isolation and quarantine recommendations and all other health actions are the same,” DHEC said. “A confirmed case and a probable case are treated no differently.”

DHEC will also report probable and confirmed deaths together.