South Carolina city that adopted state’s first face mask mandate drops requirement

Generic Greenville. 8/24/20 tglantz@thestate.com

The city of Greenville’s first-in-the-state mask ordinance to fight off COVID-19 is no more.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Tuesday order that mask ordinances in communities or schools are no longer necessary or appropriate makes Greenville’s law invalid, according to a city news release.

“The city will no longer require masks in outdoor event and venue settings, but encourages citizens to follow guidance from DHEC, including the recommendation to wear a mask when social distance can’t be maintained,” the news release said. “The city is actively working with neighborhood leaders, community partners and DHEC to host vaccination clinics.”

Greenville passed its emergency mask ordinance on June 22 and renewed it most recently on April 8. Greenville County never passed a mask ordinance.

Greenville County has led the state in coronavirus cases for much of the past year and only recently moved into the moderate category.

The zip codes within the city, however, showed a marked decrease in cases once Greenville City Council passed its ordinance.

Oconee County is the only county the state Department of Health and Environmental Control now lists in the high risk category.