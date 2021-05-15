Cases, deaths, hospitalizations all down in SC’s latest coronavirus reports

All of the major indicators of coronavirus spread decreased week to week, according to reports from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

South Carolina had 3,162 new cases of the coronavirus and 57 deaths reported May 9 to 15 by DHEC. That’s compared to 4,324 cases and 84 deaths last week.

That’s an average of about 452 new cases a reported a day from May 9 to 15.

Community spread of COVID-19 was at the CDC’s low level with an average of 4.2% of tests reported positive this week, according to DHEC. That’s down from 4.5% last week.

The CDC says a positive rate consistently below 5% means the virus spread is slowing in a community.

Almost 80,000 more people received a dose of the vaccine this week, according to DHEC data. With nearly 1.47 million people having completed inoculation, more than a third of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated.

As of Saturday, 340 people were hospitalized in the state with coronavirus, slightly down from 344 were hospitalized.

At least 586,585 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 9,627 have died since March 2020, according to DHEC.

