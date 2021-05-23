COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 23

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 490,000

At least 490,176 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 8,517 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 205 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up from 281 reported the day before.

Four coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 297 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday.

As of Saturday, 2.3% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.5 million South Carolina residents, or 35.6%, have completed vaccination against COVID-19, and more than 1.8 million, or 43.5%, have received at least one dose, as of Thursday.

Major indicators show COVID spread is slowing

New cases, deaths and hospitalizations were down in South Carolina for the second consecutive week.

State health officials reported 2,451 new coronavirus cases last week — an average of about 351 cases a day. That’s down from 3,162 cases and an average of 452 daily cases reported during the week before.

Forty-six deaths were reported last week, down from 57 the prior week.

An average of 3.5% of tests were reported positive last week.

Nearly 60,000 more people received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week.