Coronavirus

SC school board chair tests positive for COVID-19 after weekend board meeting

Greenville school board chairman Roger Meek has tested positive for COVID-19.
Greenville school board chairman Roger Meek has tested positive for COVID-19. Greenville County Schools Provided
Greenville, S.C.

The chairman of the Greenville County school board has tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Monday.

Roger Meek was tested after the board met on Saturday for a routine legal briefing on ethics. Tim Waller, spokesman for the district, said he had not heard whether anyone was in quarantine as a result. No one was within 6 feet of Meek for more than 15 minutes, he said.

In a statement, Meek said, “All things considered, I’m doing fairly well and know that my symptoms would be worse if I hadn’t been vaccinated. I am reminded once again that COVID-19 is still very much a threat. I would urge anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to do so immediately.”

Greenville County schools will open Aug. 17 without requirements for masks or vaccinations. Greenville County, as with most of the state, is considered to have a high incidence rate for COVID .

A board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service