Need a COVID-19 test? Here are 5 Columbia-area sites and how to navigate them

With COVID-19 infection rates on the rise across South Carolina, there’s a good chance you or someone you know might be looking for a place to get tested in the Columbia area.

About 179 new and confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lexington County on Wednesday, and 234 new and confirmed cases were reported in Richland, according to the latest data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

South Carolina reported 2,487 new confirmed cases Wednesday, 14 confirmed deaths and one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country at 45.5%, according to the most current data.

With these infection rates continuing to climb, getting tested has become even more important in the bid to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are five local testing sites and what to know before you go.

Lexington County Health Department

No appointment or referral is needed to get tested at the Lexington County Health Department. It is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and offers self-administered saliva COVID-19 tests inside the building. At the drive-thru testing site at the back of the building, they offer PCR swabs. Wait times for the drive-thru site are typically 10-15 minutes. Masks should be worn when visiting the public health clinic, according to their voicemail answering system.

Located at: 1070 S. Lake Drive, Lexington, S.C. 29073

DHEC Tour Health

The Department of Health and Environmental Control testing site is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekends. No referrals are needed at this free drive-thru testing site located in the DHEC parking lot. Appointments can be made by downloading the Gov2Go app. The testing site asks that people do not arrive more than 20 minutes before their scheduled appointment.

A photo ID and proof of residency is required if your address is different from the one listed on your ID. You should bring your cellphone with you to show your appointment confirmation. Results typically come back within three to four days of being tested.

Located at: 2600 Bull St., Columbia, S.C. 29201

Veritas Health Group

The Veritas Health Group is open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Walk-in COVID-19 testing is offered without appointments or referrals. Both PCR and rapid testing are available. Major insurance companies are accepted at this testing location. For more information, call (803) 399-8793.

Located at: 2908 Emmanuel Church Road, West Columbia S.C., 29002

Lexington Medical Center

The Lexington Medical Center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. The site is closed Sundays. No referrals are needed to be tested at this drive-thru location, but appointments are required. Appointments can be made online. For cars with multiple individuals being tested, an additional appointment selection will be needed for each person being tested.

Located at: 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia, S.C. 29169

Main Street Physicians

The testing site at Main Street Physicians is open every day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Both COVID-19 and antibody tests are available, according to the site’s official web page. To schedule an appointment to be tested for COVID-19 at Main Street Physicians call (800) 491-0909.

No referrals are needed to be tested here, but appointments are necessary. Your insurance company is billed for the cost of the test, your typical deductible and co-pay may still apply. Tests may be covered under the CARES Act for those who are uninsured.

Located at: 1614 Main St., Columbia, S.C. 29201